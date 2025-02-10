Sayani Gupta: Always knew Jaideep Ahlawat was a fantastic actor

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta has heaped praise on her Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) senior Jaideep Ahlawat has continued being a calm, warm, loving senior who one can turn to and added that she always knew he was a fantastic actor.

Sayani took to her Instagram, where she shared a few pictures posing with Jaideep and Vijay Verma.

She wrote: “The first senior we met on campus when we reached for the selection workshop at @ftiiofficial Calm, reassuring, solid voice and presence. He made us comfortable.. a group of 168 kids who all were nervous and raring to give their best vying for the 21 seats in the acting batch of 2008.”

She added: “@jaideepahlawat has continued being that calm, warm, loving senior who one can turn to. We always knew he was a fantastic actor.”

Sayani shared that Jaideep has gotten better at his craft.

“What one has observed over the years is that he not only got better at his craft quietly, unassumingly but also one of the very few people who took success with grace, humility and stayed the rock solid human that he always was,” she said.

She added: “My friend said the other day after watching the new season of Paatal Lok that JA is one of the best actors of our country. Well, he is sublime. But what we sometimes forget as actors is that the actor is always grounded in the human they are and to see his journey being so wholesome and so secure..”

“It gives us immense joy & reassurance that you can quietly keep doing the good work without making a lot of noise. The work speaks for itself. Love you @jaideepahlawat Jaldi milte hai! Abaad raho! With another senior & cutie @itsvijayvarma Bhai kuch zyada hi talent tha inke batch mein.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.