Satyendar Jain undergoes lower spine surgery at Apollo Hospital

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain underwent a lower spine operation at the Apollo Hospital here on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Jain a speedy recovery.

"I wish and pray to God that Satyendar Jain recovers soon and returns home. During his time as a minister in the Delhi government, he worked for the good health of millions of people. He had the blessings of God and the prayers of those millions of people with him. Once he is healthy again, he will return to serve the public," Kejriwal tweeted.

Last year, Jain had suffered an injury to his lower back at Tihar Jail -- where he was lodged in connection with a PMLA case -- and was advised to undergo surgery. The Supreme Court later granted Jain bail for the operation.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 31, 2022 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case.

He had been lodged in Tihar Jail since then. Initially, the Delhi High Court had denied him bail. However, Jain fell in the bathroom of the prison following which he was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Subsequently, Jain filed a bail plea before the apex court on medical grounds through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, which was granted by the top court.

