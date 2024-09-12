Sardar Sarovar dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Due to continuous rainfall in the upstream areas and water release from the Omkareshwar Dam, the water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam has been steadily rising.

On Thursday, 15 gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam were opened by 1.90 metres, releasing 2,00,000 cusecs of water into the lower basin of the dam. Additionally, with six turbines of the Riverbed Power House (RBPH) operational, 2,45,000 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Narmada River.

Collector Bijal Shah informed that precautionary steps have been taken for 25 villages in Shinor, Dabhoi, and Karjan talukas of Vadodara district, along the Narmada River. Instructions have been given to village talatis and liaison officers to ensure safety measures are in place.

The affected villages include Chandod, Karnali, and Nanderiya in Dabhoi taluka; Ambali, Barkal, Dheer, Malsar, Dariapura, Moleta, Zanzad, Kanjetha, Shinor, Mandva, and Surashamal in Shinor taluka; and Pura, Alampura, Rajali, Lilaiapura, Nani Koral, Moti Koral, Junasair, Sagarol, Oz, Somaj, Delvada, and Arjpura in Karjan taluka.

The district administration has urged residents of these villages to refrain from venturing into the riverbed areas. The administration closely monitors the flood situation, and safety measures are being taken to prevent accidents or loss of life. The District Disaster Management Board oversees the matter, and citizens can contact the emergency helpline number 1,077 for assistance.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, a concrete gravity dam on the Narmada River near Kevadiya in Narmada District, is a vital infrastructure project serving multiple states—Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Known as the 'lifeline of Gujarat', the dam supplies water and electricity to these regions.

With 75 per cent of Gujarat's command area classified as drought-prone, the dam provides a critical domestic water supply, especially to the arid regions of Kutch and Saurashtra.

Notably, in 2021, the Sardar Sarovar Dam supplied irrigation water for the first time during the summer.

