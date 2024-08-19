Sarbananda Sonowal springs pleasant Raksha Bandhan surprise on ministry staff

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the employees in the office of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways were in for a pleasant surprise when the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called upon all the female employees present at the office on Monday to tie him a Rakhi on the pious occasion.

Besides the officials of the ministry, other employees from Sagarmala Development Company Limited, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and Young Professionals working with the ministry also tied Rakhi to the Honourable Minister.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his happiness to be sharing this beautiful bond of brother and sister as everyone celebrated as one family.

One of the employees, who tied Sonowal a Rakhi, said that this is a wonderful gesture and could be extended to all departments as well.

Another employee said that it was a blessed moment as she could find a brother in the minister to tie the Rakhi since her own brother is abroad.

Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his gratitude to everyone and greeted best wishes on this Rakshabandhan.

He said that this further strengthens the bond within the Ministry to become and act as one family.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a 'dhaga' (sacred thread) or amulet called the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, who make a promise to protect their sisters and take care of them.

Raksha Bandhan, which means "the bond of protection, obligation and care", is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan. The festival, which has been celebrated for ages, continues to hold a significant place in Indian culture despite the advent of the modern era.

According to mythological tales, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger with his Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing this, Draupadi tore a portion of her sari to apply a bandage to his finger.

Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and promised to protect her, which he did when she faced public humiliation at the hands of Dushasan, one of the Kaurav brothers who tried to disrobe her.

With that promise began the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which has since then continued for centuries.

