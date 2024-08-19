PM Modi to make historic visit to war-torn Ukraine this week

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ukraine on August 23 on what will be the first visit by an Indian PM to the country since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

​The Prime Minister's engagements in Kyiv will touch a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others, a statement released by the MEA detailed.

It added that PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community, including students during the visit.

"PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. This also is a landmark and historic visit since this will be the first time that an Indian PM will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. This visit will build upon the recent high-level interactions between the leaders," said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the MEA.

August 23 is also the National Flag Day of Ukraine.

"During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed," said a statement from the Ukrainian President's office.

As New Delhi continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi had met the Ukrainian President on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on June 14, terming the discussions as "very productive".

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

Zelensky had also dialled PM Modi, congratulating him on his election victory and hoping that the Indian PM will visit Ukraine soon.

"Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations," the Ukrainian President had posted on X before calling PM Modi following the announcement of results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has maintained its consistent position that allows it to reach out to both sides to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

At the same time, New Delhi has dispatched tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, including essential medicines and medical equipment.

Before arriving in the Ukrainian capital, PM Modi will visit Poland starting August 21 which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

"​Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. He will call on President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Poland," the MEA stated.

