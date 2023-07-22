Saradha scam: Kunal Ghosh dares Suvendu Adhikari to face CBI jointly with him

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, on Saturday, dared the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) jointly with him in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Ghosh's challenge comes as a retaliation to Adhikari's July 20 letter to the CBI director demanding questioning of both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh in relation to the Ponzi scam.

In his letter, Adhikari had pointed out that Ghosh needs to be questioned especially against the backdrop of the fact that when jailed in the matter, he had described Banerjee as the principal beneficiary of the said chit fund scam.

On Saturday, Ghosh resorted to a Twitter message in reaction to the letter from Adhikari to the CBI director.

“Regarding Saradha Scam, I had already submitted a few letters, the latest some days ago, demanding action against Suvendu. And responding to Suvendu's letter drama, it is my open challenge to him, let us join into a joint interrogation session to cooperate with the probe,” Ghosh’s Twitter message read.

Notably, in his letter Adhikari had questioned why is the Chief Minister being kept out of the purview of interrogation in the multi crore chit funds scam.

He has also mentioned about the paintings by the Chief Minister being purchased at high prices by the owner of a chit fund entity.

According to Adhikari, such purchases were actually meant to launder money.

"Even after such evidence coming to light, the CBI took no action to act upon such information and give justice to the lakhs of poor who are the victims of this scam and who lost their savings as a consequence of the wrongdoings of the few high and mighty," his letter had read.

