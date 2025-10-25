‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ icon Satish Shah passes away, confirms Ashoke Pandit

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Satish Shah, who is known for his work in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. The actor was 74 years old.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He also shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti”.

The actor is survived by his designer Madhu Shah. His last post was on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture with Govinda and Shammi Kapoor. The post read, “Happy B'day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me”.

On the film front, he was last seen in the 2014 film ‘Humshakals’ directed by Sajid Khan. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

This is the third prominent demise in the industry this week. Earlier, advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday, and veteran actor Asrani passed away on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.