Saqib Saleem gets a humped back cursed by ghost in 'Kakuda' trailer

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Kakuda', starring the newly-wed actress Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem has been unveiled.

As seen in the trailer, the film follows the story of Sunny, played by Saqib Saleem, who is less-educated. He is in love with Indira, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. The two get married, and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'.

On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 p.m. sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the 13th day. To save her husband, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Shedding light on her role, Sonakshi Sinha said, "In 'Kakuda', I play the role of a girl who believes in science and not in superstitions. However, when she encounters the peculiar ritual, she decides to dig deeper and find out the truth behind it. I must admit, balancing horror with comedy is a challenging task -- it's not easy to make people laugh while simultaneously sending chills down their spines."

For her, the film was an absolute blast to shoot, especially because of her co-actors Ritesh, Saqib and Aasif who, she said, are so funny in real life as well.

The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for 'Mauli', 'Zombivli' and the recent hit 'Munjya'.

Riteish Deshmukh said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the quirky and eccentric world of 'Kakuda'. Playing the role of Victor, an unconventional ghost hunter, allowed me to tap into a side of my acting abilities that I hadn't fully explored before. This character is unlike any other I've portrayed, and that's what makes it so exciting."

"Blending horror and comedy is a delicate balance, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside such talented co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, leaving you both laughing and scared," he added.

Produced by RSVP, 'Kakuda' will drop on July 12 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.