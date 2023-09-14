SAP Labs India to double its AI talent base by 2024

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (IANS) SAP Labs India on Thursday said it will double its artificial intelligence (AI) talent base in the country by 2024, to infuse its portfolio with AI capabilities that meet the demand of an evolving business landscape.

SAP’s largest R&D centre globally, the Bengaluru-headquartered hub has emerged as a critical location for the German software giant’s AI transformation, enabling its half a million customers worldwide with Business AI.

“As one of the largest locations powering the SAP AI unit, SAP Labs India is bullish on Business AI and will double the AI talent base in India by next year,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP Labs India and Head of SAP User Enablement.

Sapphire Ventures, the technology-focused VC backed by SAP, in July announced that it will dedicate $1 billion to AI-powered enterprise technology start-ups.

SAP announced strategic investments in three leading generative AI companies — Aleph Alpha, Anthropic and Cohere.

Later this year, SAP plans to announce new solutions and capabilities across our portfolio which take advantage of the immense possibilities with AI.

“Generative AI will fundamentally change the way businesses run. At SAP, we deliver AI that is available from day one, as it is already built into the SAP applications that power the most critical business processes,” said Gangadharan.

Gangadharan was appointed as Vice Chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) earlier this week.

SAP AI is built in the systems that power the customers’ most critical business processes and works alongside their users, discovering exceptional insights and efficiencies, making them more knowledgeable and valuable to their business.

