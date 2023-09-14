Priyanka condoles death of 5 security personnel in J&K

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the death of an Army colonel and major, and a DSP, a soldier, and an SPO in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces, and said entire country is condemning the terror act in one voice.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi posted, "The news of the death of five security personnel, including two officers while fighting the terrorists is very sad. Entire country is condemning the terror act in one voice."

"Tributes to the martyrs. Country will always remain indebted to them and their family. My deepest condolences to their families," she added.

On Wednesday, during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, two Army officer and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir died in the gun battle, while two militants, an army personnel and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Rajouri district of Jammu.

