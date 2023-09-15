Sanya Malhotra zoned out 5 minutes into 'Jawan' narration

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra, who essays the character of Doctor Eeram in her recently released Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', shared that she zoned out during the narration of the film by director Atlee.

The actress was speaking to media while celebrating the success of the film.

The actress shared: "I want to share that I didn't even listen to the film's narration."

She then told the film's director Atlee: "I'm so sorry Atlee sir but I got overwhelmed thinking about working with SRK sir in a film directed by a director of your stature."

In the film, Sanya essays the role of a vigilante and falsely convicted doctor who while performing her duty, is made a scapegoat in order to save the top-brass in the medical system after the death of children due to Encephalitis.

She further mentioned: "I decided within 5 minutes into the narration that I'm doing the film. I zoned out during the narration thinking that I'm getting to a film with SRK sir."

Meanwhile, Sanya has the biopic 'Sam Bahadur' and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' in the pipeline.

