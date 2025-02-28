Sanya Malhotra feels the luckiest to have spent her birthday with best people

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has expressed how fortunate she felt to celebrate her birthday surrounded by the best people, both on and off camera.

Reflecting on the special day, she shared her joy and gratitude for the people who made the occasion memorable. On Friday, the Dangal actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos and video wherein she is seen celebrating her birthday with her close ones.

For the caption, Sanya wrote, “Luckiest to spend my birthday with the best people, on and off camera. Grateful for all the love and wishes.”

Sanya Malhotra marked her 33rd birthday on Tuesday while working on the sets of her upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. During a break between shoots, she took a moment to connect with her fans and express her appreciation. Sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories, Malhotra wrote, "Birthday on set! Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes... Grateful."

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair, with a talented supporting cast including Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the drama is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Originally scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, the film's release has now been postponed to the second half of the year.

On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra is currently receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in the film Mrs. Directed by Arati Kadav, the drama, which premiered on ZEE5 on February 7, is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen.

In an Instagram post, the actress penned a heartfelt note thanking the audience for all the love they have showered on her film. Sanya wrote, “Sachi bolun? I'm truly overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation Mrs. is receiving. This film is so sooo close to my heart, and its story means the world to me. Over time, I've learned to disconnect and let go once a film is out, allowing it to belong to the audience.”

