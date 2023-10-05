Sanjay Singh's arrest: Delhi BJP stages protest against AAP at Rajghat

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to produce the arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh before a Delhi court in the liquor scam case, the BJP on Thursday staged protest at the Rajghat and prayed to free the national capital from the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Several BJP leaders, including party state unit chief Virender Sachdeva and party MP Dr Harsh Vardhan, participated in the protest at Rajghat -- the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP leaders carried placards with them which read "Prayers to free the people of Delhi from the corrupt Kejriwal government".

After the protest at Rajghat, Sachdeva said, "Mahatma Gandhi used to say that alcohol degrades a person physically. Here Delhi has seen that alcohol has degraded the character of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal."

Sachdeva stated that BJP will now start a mass movement to free Delhi from the corrupt government, and urged the people to be a part of it .

Singh was arrested on Wednesday evening by the ED in the liquor policy case after a day-long search at his residence in the national capital.

This is the second high profile arrest from the AAP after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested earlier this year in February.

Meanwhile, the AAP is also holding a march from its party headquarters here to the BJP headquarters against the arrest of Singh. The ED will produce Singh at a Delhi court and seek his remand in the case.

