Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt remembers late father Sunil Dutt’s enduring legacy on his death anniversary

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) On the 20th death anniversary of her late father, legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, Priya Dutt reflected on his enduring legacy.

In a heartfelt reflection, she revealed that despite his immense contributions to the film industry and public life, Sunil Dutt never wished for anything to be named in his honor. On Sunday, Priya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring her father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis Dutt. She posted rare and unseen childhood pictures with her late parents. In one of the black-and-white images, Sunil Dutt can be seen carrying little Priya on his shoulders. The social activist also shared a solo photo of her late father.

In her heartfelt post, Priya Dutt shared a deeply moving tribute to her late father, reflecting on the values and love that defined his life. She remembered Sunil Dutt as the pillar of their family—a guiding force who instilled in them the importance of humility, gratitude, compassion, and love. Priya also revealed that Sunil Dutt never wished for statues or memorials in his name. Instead, he believed his true worth lay in the lasting impact he made on people’s lives.

For the caption, Priya wrote, “Dad, when you smiled, we knew everything was okay. You were our pillar that one person who stood by us, behind us, and guided us to move forward with the right values of humility, gratitude, compassion, and love. You always taught me that people must remember you by your good work and your good deeds not by your status or money. You have left behind such a legacy that your name is still remembered with love by every person you ever met. That is the true wealth you have earned in your life and beyond.”

The post further read, “You never wanted anything named after you, or statues built. You didn’t need that, as you are etched in the hearts of the people whose lives you touched and I feel so proud to be your daughter. I miss you, but you remain with me in all that I do.”

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Mumbai. A towering figure in Indian cinema, Dutt rose to fame in the 1950s and featured in over 100 films, with iconic performances in classics such as “Mother India,” “Mujhe Jeene Do,” and “Reshma Aur Shera.”

Beyond his contributions to cinema, Sunil Dutt also made a significant mark in public service. He served as a Member of Parliament and held the position of Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Indian government.

