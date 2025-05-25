Nehha Pendse calls her Cannes 2025 look a tribute to iconic style and personal transformation

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Nehha Pendse described her Cannes 2025 look as a tribute to iconic style and personal transformation.

The actress effortlessly combined classic elegance with contemporary flair, creating a striking ensemble that reflected both her deep appreciation for timeless fashion and her own journey of growth and self-discovery. Pendse effortlessly channeled old Hollywood glamour at the Chopard event during Cannes 2025.

Invited by the luxury jewelry brand, she embraced the occasion with grace and style, stepping out in a stunning black ensemble designed by Rudraksha Trivedi and Dvivedi. Speaking about her look at the prestigious festival, Neha shared, “Since it was Chopard, I wanted to wear something that felt unapologetically glamorous, a look with an open neckline, a fitted silhouette, and that unmistakable air of Old Hollywood. This black dress just did it all.”

She added, “It made me feel powerful yet feminine, classic yet current. For me, fashion is about feeling a sense of ownership and when the elegance of a timeless look meets the confidence of modern femininity, that’s where the magic really happens. I wanted this look to be both a celebration of iconic style and a reflection of my own evolution.”

On May 22, Nehha Pendse made her debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Speaking about her debut, the 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actress had shared, “In all honesty Cannes Red carpet expects personality with fashion. The key is not to lose self in the sea of fashion. Indeed it was a dream come true moment. It’s a plethora of the best of cinema and fashion coming together. It's overwhelming. Absolutely proud that I play my small part in the big story. It’s very overwhelming because everyone is displaying their best. Every nook in every corner of the entire Cannes screams fashion.”

Nehha Pendse, widely known for her performances in popular TV shows such as ‘May I Come In Madam?’ and ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai,’ began her career as a child artist at the age of ten in the 1995 horror series ‘Captain House.’ Over the years, she earned widespread acclaim for her memorable roles in Hindi television serials.

