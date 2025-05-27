Sandeepa Dhar urges to normalize conversations around periods

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar has decided to speak about the ground reality of the country when it comes to menstrual hygiene and gender equity.

Giving us all a reminder that even basic hygiene is still a privilege for a large population of the country, Sandeepa urged those with the means to act in order to make things better.

Sharing her views on the importance of menstrual hygiene, the diva said, “Let’s normalize conversations around periods. Let’s support initiatives that provide sanitary products and work towards menstrual equity.”

According to Sandeepa, every small gesture can help us move closer to the goal - A packet of sanitary products, and one conversation can make all the difference.

“We owe it to our sisters, daughters, friends, and millions of girls who deserve better,” Sandeepa went on to add.

It must be noted that in India, around 23 million girls are forced to leave school every year because of a lack of proper menstrual hygiene facilities.

Surprisingly, as little as 36% of menstruating women have access to safe sanitary products in the country, while the rest of the female population is forced to go through their mensutral cycle using unsafe alternatives such as old rags, ash, or hay, which can lead to some serious health issues.

In the meantime, this Mother’s Day on May 10, Sandeepa shared how her mother built an entire life from scratch after leaving Kashmir.

She said, “She had no support system, no familiar faces around her, but she had courage, and she built a life with Dad from the ground up, ensuring we, as children, never felt the weight of her struggles.”

She further credited her mother for giving her the values that make her what she is today. “Traveling with her is my absolute joy. Her sense of humor, her openness to new experiences, and her ‘never say no’ spirit make every trip unforgettable,” Sandeepa shared.

