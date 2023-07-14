Sand artist creates Chandrayaan-3 at Puri beach, wishes 'Bijayee Bhava' for mission

Puri, July 14 (IANS) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created sand art of Chandrayaan-3 with an installation of 500 steel bowls and put up a message "Bijayee Bhava" at Puri beach in Odisha.



Pattnaik has created 22-ft long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 15 tons of sand. Students of his sand art school joined hands with him in creating the sculpture.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 will lift off at 2.35 p.m. Friday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying the hopes of an entire nation. A successful mission will make India the fourth nation to land on the moon.

So far, Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals in the world and won many prizes for the country.

