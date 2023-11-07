Sana, Aishwarya & Navika to groove on 'Ghoomar', 'Nagada Sang Dhol' in Diwali episode

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actresses Sana Sayyad, Aishwarya Khare, and Navika Kotia are set to steal the spotlight in the Diwali special episode, in which they will be giving high-energy dance performance on the tracks 'Ghoomar', 'San Sanana', and 'Nagada Sang Dhol'.

The stars of 'Kundali Bhagya' are all set to turn host to the families of 'Bhagya Lakshmi', 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', and 'Kumkum Bhagya', for a grand Diwali celebration.

The episode titled 'Rishton Ki Deepavali', is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun.

In what is bound to be an unforgettable performance, Sana a.k.a Palki, Aishwarya a.k.a Lakshmi, and Navika Kotia a.k.a Kesar will have everyone groove sitting on their seats. Not only did their mesmerising performance leave a lasting impression, but the girls' glamorous outfits elevated the dance numbers to a whole new level.

Despite facing time constraints during their practice, these talented ladies delivered a charismatic performance, winning the hearts of one and all.

In fact, this was the first time Sana has performed a classical dance form.

Talking about the same, Sana said: "Dancing to the vibrant tapestry of Indian dance forms for the first time has been an extraordinary and exhilarating memory for me. It's been a fascinating experience of learning a beautiful language of a dance form that tells a story."

"The grace, the rhythm, the storytelling through every move -- it's like an intricate language that speaks to the soul. Performing these iconic songs with my co-stars has been an absolute thrill, especially for the special occasion of Diwali," she shared.

The actress added: "Performing alongside Aishwarya and Navika, two incredibly talented individuals, has been an enriching experience. We faced challenges, but also had fun together. Being a part of this celebration feels like a blessing. This Diwali, we aim to light up not just the lamps but also the hearts of our viewers."

It will air on Zee TV on November 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.