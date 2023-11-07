'The Marvels’ trailer brings back some old school MCU energy into its fold

Three completely different women with different mindsets -- Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau -- must team up together to fight off an other-worldly reality tearing enemy.

All three are different versions of Captain Marvel and are capable of space flight, energy absorption, super-strength, and more. However, against their new villain Dar-Benn, these powers are useless.

This is due to their enemy being able to redirect their powers against them and due to her wielding an apocalypse hammer much like Ronan The Accuser from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.1’, they are individually no match for her.

As their powers are already entangled together, the three must work together to fight off this new threat who can tear a literal hole through the fabric of space.

Featuring far better VFX, a more polished look, and a far more serious look, this trailer really drives home the point of ‘The Marvels’. To add to the excitement, apart from Nick Fury there is also an appearance from Valkyrie thus hinting at more MCU cameos.

‘The Marvels’ will have the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at only one hour and 45 minutes. This distinction was previously shared by ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’ as both films were over one hour and 52 minutes.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, ‘The Marvels’ stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

The film will hit theatres on November 10.

