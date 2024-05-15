Samsung envisions advanced AI-connected life at home

Seoul, May 15 (IANS) Samsung said on Wednesday it will lead the South Korean home appliances market with an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solution designed to connect all smart devices, simplifying domestic chores and reducing the time and effort required.

"We have earned customer trust that Samsung Electronics is leading AI innovation with its products, like AI smartphone and AI Combo washer," Lim Seong-taek, executive vice president in charge of sales and marketing in South Korea, said during a press event at the company's headquarters in Suwon, south of Seoul.

"We will continue to introduce various AI products and solutions to further solidify Samsung Electronics' AI leadership within the domestic market," he said.

Based on its AI-powered ‘SmartThings’ connectivity platform, AI analyses the users' habits, designs their use pattern and applies them across all Samsung Electronics home appliances, from air conditioner and refrigerator to TV and smartphone, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics highlighted its "AI Life Solution," exemplified by the Family Care service, which is specifically tailored for senior lifestyles.

This service allows family members who live far away to monitor their parents' use of TVs, refrigerators and water purifiers at home, and to remotely control these devices through the SmartThings application, no matter their location.

Users can also get alerts when their parents show unusual activity at home.

The Family Care service also provides optimised solution for newlyweds and single households, and helps them lighten the burden of housework and enjoy their free time.

Samsung Electronics said all of its products produced after 2020 are compatible with its ‘SmartThings’ connectivity.

