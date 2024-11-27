Sambhal miscreants being identified through CCTV, will face strict action: UP Minister

Sambhal, Nov 27 (IANS) The Sambhal police is scanning the CCTV as well as drone footage to identify the miscreants and rioters, following which strict action will be taken against them for orchestrating deadly violence during the mosque survey, said Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) Dharmveer Prajapati on Wednesday.

He said that the miscreants are being identified through CCTV footage while the situation in the area is now under control.

"There is no place for violence in Uttar Pradesh, and strict action will be taken against the miscreants. At present, there is peace in Sambhal," Prajapati told IANS.

Calling the violence a "pre-planned conspiracy," he said, "According to CCTV footage, the road was empty until eight o'clock, and suddenly, a crowd appeared and became violent. This is clearly a conspiracy to defame the government and tarnish its image."

"Under the leadership of such an honourable Chief Minister, such miscreants will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," the minister said.

A deadly violence broke out in Sambhal on Sunday, as an unruly crowd in thousands gathered outside the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid to demonstrate against the court-ordered survey.

The protesters, rather than engaging in peaceful demonstration, clashed with security forces, pelting stones and torching vehicles, leading to the death of four people and injuries to dozens, including 22 policemen.

So far, police have arrested 27 people in connection with the unrest. Of these, 25 have been sent to jail, while three minors have been placed in juvenile homes. Multiple FIRs have been registered in the case, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects have been named.

One of the FIRs names Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, as a key accused. Sohail Iqbal, son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, is also named in the FIR.

"The rioters seen in the CCTV footage are being identified, and strict action will definitely be taken against them. I have been in constant communication with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. As of now, the situation is fully under control. The government will not allow such acts to go unpunished," Prajapati said.

The minister also reiterated government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for those affected by the violence.

Earlier in the day, UP police released images of individuals, identified as among those involved in the violence and appealed to the public to assist in identifying them.

