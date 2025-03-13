Sambhal DM joins women's SHG to sell herbal gulal ahead of Holi

Sambhal, March 13 (IANS) In a unique initiative ahead of Holi, Rajender Pensiya, District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, actively participated in selling herbal gulal alongside women from a Self-Help Group (SHG).

Encouraging and assisting the women in marketing their handmade herbal gulal, DM Pensiya's efforts resulted in sales worth Rs 80,000. This initiative not only promoted their products but also bolstered the self-reliance campaign of the SHG, empowering local women economically.

Holi celebrations in Sambhal began with the traditional Rangbhari Ekadashi festivities, which span five days before the main festival on Friday. Amid heightened security due to the sensitive atmosphere in the district, the festival continues to be a time of joy and togetherness.

Holi, one of India's most awaited festivals, is celebrated with vibrant colours, sweets, and music. People stock up on gulal, water guns, and festive treats like gujiyas weeks in advance to make the most of the occasion.

The herbal gulal produced by Sambhal's SHGs has gained popularity across seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

Known for its natural ingredients and mild fragrance, it has carved a niche in the market, following in the footsteps of Hathras, which is also renowned for its gulal production.

Made entirely from natural flowers and fruits, Sambhal's herbal gulal is infused with fragrances sourced from Kannauj to ensure quality and skin safety.

The gulal is scented with floral aromas such as jasmine, mogra, rose, and lavender, along with fruity essences like mango, papaya, strawberry, and banana. Each variant is uniquely named based on its fragrance.

The production of herbal gulal begins months in advance. Using maize flour as the base, the gulal is mixed with natural colours and fragrances before being sun-dried.

This meticulous process results in a product that is not only safe for the skin but also visually and aromatically appealing, making it a sought-after choice for Holi celebrations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.