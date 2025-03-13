IISER scientist dies after neighbour assaults him over parking dispute in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) A 39-year-old scientist with the esteemed Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has died after he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour during a dispute over parking in Sector 67 in Punjab’s Mohali, near here.

The scientist, Abhishek Swarnkar, a resident of West Bengal, was on dialysis and recently underwent a kidney transplant.

He was living with his parents in rented accommodation. He is survived by his elderly parents and two married sisters. One of the sisters had reportedly donated a kidney to him.

The victim’s family has accused Monty, an IT professional, of assaulting him despite knowing about his health conditions. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The crime was captured on CCTV. They have lodged a complaint with the police.

“An autopsy will be conducted today, and appropriate legal action will be taken on its basis,” a police official said.

According to police, the argument broke out around 8.30 p.m. and soon escalated. Witnesses said Monty first abused Swarnkar before pinning him to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

When Abhishek lost consciousness, Monty rushed him to a private hospital and en route, he allegedly hit a car. Doctors declared Swarnkar brought dead.

Swarnkar had earlier worked in the US and returned to India due to his ill health.

Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said a case had been registered on the family’s complaint.

Abhishek Swarnkar’s research paper was recently published in the prestigious Journal of Science.

IISER expressed sorrow over his death and said, “We have lost a brilliant mind. Such an act of violence is unacceptable, and strict action should be taken against the accused.”

It said Swarnkar had been selected by the Department of Science and Technology to meet Nobel Laureates in 2017.

