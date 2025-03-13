Producer Anand Pandit reflects on the intriguing evolution of biopics in global cinema

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Producer Anand Pandit has shared his thoughts on the intriguing evolution of biopics and the critical elements that make them resonate with modern audiences.

Speaking about the same, he shared, “Nearly 30 years later, India witnessed another landmark in biopics with ‘Gandhi’ (1982), a co-production between India and the United Kingdom. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the film won eight Academy Awards, establishing itself as one of the most iconic historical films ever made. In 1999, Jabbar Patel directed ‘Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar stood out for its uncompromising narration, cinematic richness, and detailed locations, which perfectly aligned with the demands of the story. Similarly, in 2004, acclaimed director Shyam Benegal made ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero,’ capturing the grandeur and intensity that such historical subjects demand.”

“Over the years, I have observed that biopics and films based on real-life events consistently perform well at the box office. This is primarily because audiences have a deep emotional connection with true stories and historical events. I call it the ‘shock-and-awe’ factor of biopics. People are curious to witness the dramatic twists and turns of another person's life unfold on the big screen,” added Pandit, who recently produced “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.”

Anand also highlighted that the lives of influential people are often filled with both monumental achievements and significant struggles. But, according to the producer, simply recounting historical events is no longer enough to engage today's filmgoers.

“The lives of people who shaped history are often filled with remarkable highs and lows. However, simply narrating events won’t engage the modern-day audience. The presentation must be captivating, technically advanced, and high on entertainment value. If the story is told compellingly without compromising technical brilliance, it will surely perform well at the box office,” the producer explained.

The producer went on to highlight the blockbuster “Chhaava” as a prime example of how biopics can thrive when crafted with the right cinematic appeal.

Anand Pandit has bankrolled movies such as “Total Dhamaal,” “Missing,” “Sarkar 3,” “Great Grand Masti,” “Thank God,” “The Big Bull,” and “Chehre.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.