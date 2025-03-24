Samarth Jurel says his role in ‘Kamboja: A Story of Survival’ demanded ‘dedication, preparation’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Samarth Jurel along with Rahul Dev are set to headline filmmaker Shahid Kazmi’s film titled “Kamboja: A Story of Survival.”

Samarth, best known for his appearances in Bigg Boss 17 and Udaariyaan, said: "The moment Shahid Kazmi narrated the story to me, I was instantly captivated. This character is unlike anything I have portrayed before, demanding immense dedication and preparation.”

“While I can’t reveal much yet, I assure audiences an electrifying and unforgettable experience."

Helmed by Shahid Kazmi and co-written by Kazmi & Sajad Khaki, Kamboja is a bold, experimental take on war drama, exploring themes of survival, history, and human perseverance.

Filmed against the stunning landscapes of Kashmir, it promises a gripping storyline enriched with picturesque visuals.

Alongside Samarth, Rahul Dev, Mir Sarwar, and debutante Kavita Tripathi bring depth and intensity to the film.

Currently being filmed in the breathtaking valleys of Kashmir, ‘Kamboja: A Story of Survival’ promises to be a visual extravaganza.

Shahid Kazmi is known for “Shaadi Ke Patasey”, Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Lahore Diaries and Kandhaar: The Battle of Silk Route.

Talking about Samarth, he is currently seen in “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Fun” Season 2. It features participants cooking dishes with particular criteria assigned by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who judges the dishes alongside Bharti Singh.

Contestants in the show include names such as Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Mannara, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

Samarth was raised in Indore. He then took up cricket in 2018 and went on to win two awards in the category of "Player of the Match" and "Best Batter" in 2022.

After playing Cricket for years, he moved to Mumbai and began modeling, followed by becoming an actor. He appeared in TV series "Prem Bandhan", "Anupamaa", "Taftish", "Udaariyaan", followed by a lead role of Harsh Tiwari in "Maitree" in 2023.

He also appeared in reality shows "MTV Splitsvilla season 14 and "Bigg Boss season 17" as a wild-card entry.

