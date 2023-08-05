Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Handloom fashion in India has woven its way through a rich culture and legacy. These timeless designs have been passed on from generations and it is India’s diverse artisan community which is keeping it come alive through contemporary designs suiting the evolving needs of today’s fashion consumers.

From the cotton ikkat weaves to delicate silk saris, India’s exquisite handloomshave the world in awe.

On this eighth Handloom Day, as we pay tribute to the handloom weavers for their immense contribution to keep the various languishing arts of India alive, we handpicked our favorite made-in-India D2C brands from Myntra which are taking the India’s rich cultural and textile legacy forward.

The e-commerce company’s propositions including Runway Icons, Myntra Rising STARS and Myntra for Earth are serving as channels of discovery for these brands, building deeper connect with lovers ofhandloom weaves.

Apaapi from Myntra Runway Icons is an ode to centuries old tradition.

Born out of passion for outfits which were designed using enchanting colours and unique motifs ofNorth-East, but not usually available in the market, Apaapi ensures that their customers feel the warmthof the handcrafted weaves. Through their Khadi weaves, silk and pure cotton collections, Apaapi offers saree lovers the purity and magic of handlooms. The process of weaving is a celebration of centuries oldtradition and the authenticity of crafts in Indiaand with Apaapi efforts are taking the beautiful legacy forward.

Suta, on Myntra Rising STARS, is a celebration of raw threads

Suta’s design principles of celebrating raw threads, traditional boldness and uninterrupted simplicity arewinning hearts!

SUTA meaning, ‘thread’ is the basis of the brand’s inspiration to weaves its own creationand a reminder of the craft and tradition of India. Their endeavour to create simplistic yetcontemporary designs is also propelling the growth of the Indian handloom industry at scale. Suta’srange of handloom collections from zari pure linen, hand blocked pure cotton, woven designs to mulmuls are sure to add elegance and class to one’s personality!

Triyah, from Myntra Runway Icons is on a mission to take handloom to the global stage!

Triyah’s mission to support, sustain and grow the weaver communities of India, and to make Indianclothing a global phenomenon stems from the love our artisans and craftsmen receive from all over theworld. These artisans are at the helm of keeping our culture and heritage alive and this brand is makingstrides to weave the rich legacy of Indian textiles in our lives through some of their beautiful handloomweaves including Banarasi, Muga, Jamdani and Bhagalpuri, among others.

Taavi, from Myntra House of Brands is supporting thousands of artisans

The brand adapts traditional crafts into modern fashion sensibilities, making them more relevant to theIndian youth and brings the consumer closer to the bigger cause of revival of Indian crafts. With their Ikat, Kalamkari, Bagru, Ajrakh, Sanaganeri and many more such collections, Taavi is aiding in the rejuvenation of the languishing form of traditional Indian fabric design and process by complementing itwith a modern fashion identity and exposing it to a new and wider market.

Experience Charukriti’s illustration of beautiful crafts and traditional Indian creations on MyntraRunway Icons

With a passion to discover the Indian culture and the commitment to take the Indian heritage through fashion to the world, this brands’s creations have a touch and aroma of land, water, and air of its veryown.

The collections, ranging from Taant, Cotton to Silks, are a tribute to those talented hands and smiling faces, from the hinterlands of rich and diverse country. Find your inner peace in the collectionsfrom their range of traditional and contemporary designs for your every delightful occasion and everywonderful story.

