BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns as Gujarat general secretary

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday stepped down from the post of State general secretary.

He has been a long standing supporter and member of the party's state unit.

Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during elections. A total of 150 workers were chosen from Gujarat for the campaign.

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons.

According to party sources, he is now banned from Kamalam. BJP is a cadre based party with fixed roles for people.

Another leader Bhargava Bhatt had also resigned earlier. No details of his stepping have been revealed.

There are few organisational changes on the way, the sources stated.

Meanwhile, preparations for 2024 elections are already underway in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.