Salman Khan’s fight gets personal in high action ‘Tiger 3’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) It’s a fight between family and country in the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, which was released by the makers on Monday afternoon.

In the Yash Raj Films movie, Salman plays the original spy Tiger, who is torn between his family and the country.

The over two-minutes long trailer is full of punches, guns and high-octane action but this time it has a dollop of emotions too as the character of Salman torn between fighting to save the country and trying to protect his family – Katrina Kaif, who plays the Pakistani agent Zoya and son Kabir.

The impactful line said by Salman who will save both his nation and family at all cost, is: “This time, it’s personal.”

A surprise element of the trailer is actor Emraan Hashmi’s character, who is the antagonist. He sports a salt and pepper look along with long hair and a beard.

Keeping Tiger captive in Pakistan, he says: “Welcome to Pakistan.”

It was also announced that the film will release on November 12. Directed directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.