Sajad Lone accuses Omar Abdullah of calling every rival party BJP’s ‘B’ team

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Sajad Gani Lone, Chairman of People's Conference (PC) and the party candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in J&K, said on Saturday that his opponent Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) is calling every rival party the ‘B’ team of BJP.

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, Lone said that except for the Congress, Omar Abdullah has been calling every rival political party the ‘B’ team of the BJP.

“Even a child knew that the BJP will not field any candidate for the three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley. This would be BJP’s first elections in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. If the BJP gets the vote share it got in 2019, it would be a moral rejection of the August 2019 action (to abrogate Article 370).

“In 2019, BJP got 1 per cent vote in Baramulla, and 0.25 per cent vote in Srinagar. It was obvious that if the BJP fielded its candidates from the Valley, the abysmally low vote share they would get would be interpreted as a rejection of what was done here in August 2019," Lone said.

“Now, Omar Abdullah is calling me and even Mehbooba Mufti the BJP’s local team. In 2019, the PC and the PDP together got around 50 per cent votes. If we get 75 per cent votes this time, which I believe we will, by Omar’s interpretation of things, that could be interpreted as an endorsement of what the BJP did here in August 2019," he added.

Replying to a question on Omar Abdullah accusing him of publicly saying that he is part of the BJP, Lone said, “I never said it. I have sent a direct message to Omar Abdullah to send me a video clip of what he claims I said.

“If I have said what he alleges, I am ready to apologise, and if Omar Abdullah has lied, he must apologise. I told him this in a direct message," Lone said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.