'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) National Award winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is known for helming Marathi film 'Sairaat', is making a Marathi film on the life of Independent India's first Olympic medalist Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

Manjule boasts of 4 National Film Awards and has delivered films like 'Fandry', 'Pistulya' and 'Pavasacha Nibandha'. The film titled 'Khasaba' will be mounted on a large scale.

Talking about his ambitious project Nagraj said: "Along with entertaining the audience, this film will also introduce the audience to a brave and exceptional athlete who made India proud all over the world. My aim is to make all Indians witness his extraordinary journey through this film."

Khasaba, who was born in Goleshwar village in Karad taluka of District Satara in Maharashtra, was the youngest of five sons of renowned wrestler Dadasaheb Jadhav. He clinched the bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and was the first athlete from Independent India to win an individual medal in the Olympics.

The camera will soon start rolling for the film which will be presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aatpat Production, Jyoti Deshpande and Nagraj Manjule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.