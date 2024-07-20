Saira Banu pens emotional note for her good friend Rajendra Kumar

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu, who often grabs eyeballs on Instagram courtesy of her insightful posts about her life and her late husband, the cinema icon Dilip Kumar, has remembered the late actor Rajendra Kumar on his birth anniversary.

On Saturday, Saira took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a throwback image wishing the late actor.

She wrote on the picture, “Remembering the legendary Rajendra Kumar ji also known as Jubilee Kumar on his birth anniversary. He wasn't just a prominent actor with whom I had the pleasure of sharing the screen in much-loved films like ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, and ‘Aman’, Rajendra ji was also a cherished family friend and a constant well-wisher.”

The former actress then wrote that their bond was beautifully captured in his biography, ‘Jubilee Kumar: The Life and Times of a Superstar’.

He spoke about her in the biography, and had shared, "I have always prayed that Saira should find a worthy life partner. And see, my wish came true; she married the legend of Indian films, Dilip Kumar.”

The actress further mentioned: “His words reflect the warmth and affection he had for our family, making his memory all the more precious. Happy Birth Anniversary, dear Rajendra ji. Your legacy and the kindness you bestowed upon us continue to inspire many.”

Rajendra Kumar, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1970, appeared in more than 80 films in a career spanning over four decades.

He starred alongside Sunil Dutt and Nargis in ‘Mother India’ which was India's first submission for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

He was popularly known as Jubilee Kumar during the 1960s when he starred in several commercially successful films.

