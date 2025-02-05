Saints hail PM Modi's Maha Kumbh visit, call him 'protector of Sanatan Dharma'

Prayagraj, Feb 5 (IANS) Saints lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, where he took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calling him the "protector" of Sanatan Dharma.

After arriving in Prayagraj, PM Modi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made his way to Arail VIP Ghat, where they took a boat ride to reach the Sangam, the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri told IANS, "Today, our Prime Minister took a holy dip himself. We give him our heartfelt blessings. He is a protector of Sanatan. All the events happening today and the expansion of Sanatan across the world are all due to our Prime Minister. We bless him wholeheartedly."

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prakashanand Giri Maharaj of Avahan Akhada also praised the Prime Minister, calling him the "emperor of Hindus."

"Our Prime Minister came before the Kumbh as well, ensuring no issues arose due to VIP movement. He kept the journey short and took blessings from the saints, which is a very good thing," he added.

Recalling past governance, he said, "During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure, a Muslim minister was put in charge of the Kumbh. However, this time, our Chief Minister visited multiple times, our Prime Minister came, and even the Home Minister was present. This is truly a 'Sanatan Kaal' (era of Sanatan Dharma)."

PM Modi, sharing pictures of his visit on social media, expressed that the devotion and spirituality of the Maha Kumbh deeply moved him.

Posting on X, he wrote, "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion. May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony."

In another post, he added, "The confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality in the divine and grand Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj is overwhelming everyone."

Following the ritual bath, the Prime Minister offered prayers to the Ganga on the banks of Triveni Sangam, further highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh Mela, which draws millions of devotees from across the country.

His visit has been met with immense enthusiasm from devotees, who believe that under his leadership, Sanatan Dharma has gained renewed recognition.

Many expressed that his deep reverence for Hindu traditions and participation in the Maha Kumbh serve as a moment of pride, not just for the people of Prayagraj but for the entire Sanatan Dharam community.

