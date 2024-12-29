Saints hail PM Modi as a champion of Sanatan Dharma ahead of ‘Mahakumbh’

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 29 (IANS) The 2025 Mahakumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13, and special preparations are underway for the same. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used during this major religious congregation, providing information in 11 Indian languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the Constitution Day and Mahakumbh in the 117th episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. In a special conversation with IANS, Ravindra Puri, President of the All India Akhada Parishad, and Yoganand Giri, Mahant of the Juna Akhada, discussed the significance of the event.

In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi emphasised that participating in the Kumbh should be an opportunity to resolve to eliminate division and hatred from society. Ravindra Puri commented: "We believe our Prime Minister is a great protector of Sanatan Dharma. All Hindus take pride in him, and I would like to say that after Jagatguru Shankaracharya, it is PM Modi who has contributed immensely to reviving Sanatan Dharma. Saints and the work being done for religious gatherings and fairs deserve high praise for PM Modi."

Ravindra Puri further stated: "We have always tried to eliminate caste and discrimination, and we will continue to do so. We have provided leadership positions to people from all castes. However, once we become sanyasis, we do not discuss caste; we are all sanyasis. All castes have representation in our leadership, and we strive to remain united. We want to ensure no negative messages are sent from Prayagraj that would harm the interests of saints and the government."

This year's Kumbh will also have a digital dimension, offering pilgrims many conveniences.

Ravindra Puri said: "This is the first time the Mahakumbh is going digital. Our Mahakumbh is now divine, grand, and clean. We now also have digital services. We have walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and drones monitoring the entire fairground. If we need anything or want to know where something is, we can use the app that provides all the information. The administration has worked tirelessly to make this possible."

Ravindra Puri concluded: "I urge pilgrims from India and abroad to come to Prayagraj, bathe in the holy waters, and take advantage of this beautiful opportunity for atonement. Bathing in the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers will purify you and bring you closer to salvation. Whatever wishes you bring will be fulfilled, we believe."

Meanwhile, Dr. Yoganand Giri, speaking with IANS, expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's mention of the Kumbh in Mann Ki Baat.

"The way Prime Minister Modi has brought up the Kumbh with respect to its divinity, grandeur, cleanliness, and modernisation is praiseworthy. The integration of AI technology and complete digitalisation of the Kumbh is a commendable step. A digital ‘Lost and Found’ centre is also being created. The way the Kumbh is being digitised is highly appreciated."

Yoganand Giri also pointed out that the Kumbh Mela promotes unity in society, fostering harmony and goodwill.

He said: "The Kumbh Mela is all about eliminating animosity and encouraging mutual love and respect. The saint community has always worked towards uniting society. Even those communities that society has marginalised have found a place among the saints. We have made them Acharyas and Mahamandaleshwars. Since ancient times, saints have worked towards societal unity, and today Prime Minister Modi acknowledged this in Mann Ki Baat. He deserves all the praise for his deep understanding of our Sanatan traditions. We thank him immensely."

