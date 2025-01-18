Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Sara, Soha & others visit Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan is currently admitted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after the horrific stabbing incident at his Bandra home. In order to check up on him, his daughter Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to the hospital.

Additionally, the actor's sister Soha Ali Khan was also spotted at the hospital along with her husband Kunal Khemu, and daughter Inaaya. Adding to the list of visitors filmmaker Jay Shewakramani and Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan were also papped outside the Lilavati Hospital. Recently, Saif Ali Khan's better half Kareena Kapoor also visited him.

Going by the recent reports, the attacker went to Dadar after the incident. According to the reports, the accused purchased a pair of headphones from a mobile shop in the Kaptan Khana area. Members of the crime branch and police recently visited the shop. They also checked the CCTV footage for any evidence and questioned the shopkeeper. Although, the shopkeeper revealed that he was not aware of the attack.

In another development, the police also found the auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after the attack. His statement was also recorded at the Bandra police station.

In the meantime, Kareena Kapoor recorded her statement with the police, revealing her and her family's reaction during the frightening incident. She stated that as soon as the attack took place, she sent her children Taimur, Jeh, along with their domestic help to the 12th floor for safety.

Kareena Kapoor further mentioned that the attacker did not steal anything from their house. The actress said that he was extremely aggressive and repeatedly tried to harm Saif Ali Khan while he bravely attempted to defend himself. After the attack took place, Kareena Kapoor was taken to her sister Karisma Kapoor's house to ensure her safety.

Meanwhile, despite all the efforts by the police, the attacker remains at large. It is also not clear what was the motive behind the attack.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.