Sai Tamhankar talks about her first Lavani performance in ‘Devmanus’

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar has opened up about her exciting experience of performing a Lavani number for the first time in the upcoming film “Devmanus.”

She shared the challenges and excitement of stepping into this traditional Marathi dance form. Expressing her excitement, Sai spoke about the dedication required to master Lavani and how it felt to showcase her skills in a completely new avatar. Sai Tamhankar shared, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Luv Films and joining the Devmanus family. Working with such a talented team has been an incredible experience. For the first time ever, I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone to perform Lavani, and I’m really excited for my fans and the audience to see it. While I can’t give away too many details just yet, I’m confident that what I’m about to showcase will be something completely new and unexpected for everyone!”

The song, set to release in April ahead of the film’s premiere, will see Sai performing to a Lavani song on screen for the very first time. The makers are keeping Sai's Lavani look a secret, heightening the anticipation for a stunning reveal when the song is released next month.

On a related note, directed by Tejas Deoskar, ‘Devmanus” is one of the most highly anticipated Marathi films of 2025. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles.

Devmanus is set to release theatrically on 25th April 2025.

Meanwhile, Sai Tamhankar’s adult comedy film 'Hunterrr' is heading to the theatres during the re-release season. The coming-of-age adult comedy, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Apte, will arrive in cinemas on April 4, ten years after its original theatrical run.

Sai Tamhankar, who essayed the role of Jyotsna in the film, recalled how she on-boarded the project just days before it started rolling. She shared, “I was cast for it just three days before the shoot. It went on to become a cult film. I'm happy to have been a part of 'Hunterrr.'. This was a film that was way ahead of its time, and I'm thrilled it's releasing now, at such an interesting time.”

