Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth Revealed: ₹100 Crore? Forbes Report Shocks Fans

Rashmika Mandanna is on a dream run, dominating multiple film industries with consecutive blockbusters. Be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi, the actress is proving her star power with every release. Now, a Forbes report has revealed astonishing details about her growing wealth.

According to Forbes, Rashmika, at just 28 years old, has already built a staggering net worth of ₹66 crore. She reportedly charges anywhere between ₹4 crore and ₹8 crore per film. With the massive success of her latest film, Chhava, industry experts predict that her net worth could soon touch ₹100 crore.

With films like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhava raking in over ₹500 crore each at the box office, Rashmika is not just a bankable star in cinema but also a sought-after face for brand endorsements. She owns premium properties in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Coorg, adding to her growing assets.

Despite her packed schedule, Rashmika makes time for vacations and is often seen traveling to exotic locations. She also has an impressive collection of luxury cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Range Rover. With her career soaring and wealth multiplying, Rashmika is setting new benchmarks in the industry—truly living up to her "Taggede Le" persona!

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna's Ultra Stylish Look: Classy and Chic