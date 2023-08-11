Sahney urges PM Modi to reserve two seats for Kashmiri Sikhs

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament from Punjab, on Friday presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the reservation of two seats for Kashmiri Sikhs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and granting minority status to them in the valley.

Sahney said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 26.

The bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 and reserve two seats for Kashmiri migrants and one seat for displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Union territory's legislative assembly.

These members will be nominated by the L-G, according to the provisions of the Bill.

While appreciating this step of the government, Sahney told the media that the Sikhs have been living in the valley for hundreds of years now, right from the kingdom of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and they have equally suffered the pain and grief as any other minority community.

"As of today, there are more than one lakh Sikhs residing in the Kashmir Valley who did not left the place despite the fear of terrorists and have been living in atrocities from decades now. They also deserve fair representation in the Assembly as nominated members," he said.

"Now, when the government is coming up with a proposal for reserving three seats, we should not forget the valour and contribution of Sikh community in making and safeguarding of Jammu and Kashmir. We as a nation are obliged to provide fair share and representation to the Sikh population of Jammu and Kashmir," Sahney added.

He also demanded minority status for the Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir and reservation in government jobs and education for them.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.