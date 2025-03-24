Saharanpur tragedy: Two workers injured as pillar collapses on under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway

Saharanpur, March 24 (IANS) A massive pillar collapsed on the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, leaving two workers injured, officials said.

The incident occurred near Mora village in Badgaon on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves through the locals and highway authorities, prompting an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and disaster response teams

Saharanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shweta Pandey told IANS, "In Saharanpur, an accident occurred on the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Highway due to a greater slip caused by a crane. Upon receiving the information, police and administration reached the spot. NHAI officials have confirmed that two workers have been injured and fake information is being spread on social media that several workers were feared trapped. The situation has now been brought under control."

According to preliminary reports, as many as six to seven workers were working beneath the pillar when it suddenly collapsed.

The impact of the fall created chaos among highway officials, as they scrambled to assess the situation.

The local police station was immediately alerted and many officers left for the site to oversee rescue operations.

As locals got the news of the incident, villagers from the nearby locations gathered at the site and joined the rescue efforts. Their swift response, combined with the efforts of authorities, resulted in the successful rescue of four to five workers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse may have been caused by the use of poor-quality construction materials, with reports indicating that thin iron rods and substandard materials were used in the construction of the pillars.

Sources claim that the pillar broke as soon as it was placed, leading to the tragic incident.

The local authorities have pledged to thoroughly investigate the causes behind the pillar's collapse and hold those responsible accountable.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project, part of a key infrastructure development initiative, has now been marred by this tragic incident.

Local residents and workers have expressed deep concerns about the safety standards of ongoing construction projects.

Many have called for improved oversight and stricter regulations to prevent such accidents from happening in the future, highlighting the need for safer working conditions.

