Sadia Khateeb on bonding over bikes with her 'The Diplomat' co-star John Abraham

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) After delivering two cinematic jewels with "Shikara" and "Raksha Bandhan", actress Sadia Khateeb is all set to captivate audiences once again with her next, "The Diplomat".

The project based on true events follows the journey of Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman (Sadia Khateeb) who finds herself trapped in Pakistan after being deceived into marriage.

The film will see John Abraham in the role of J.P. Singh, the Indian diplomat who plays a crucial role in her rescue. Sadia Khateeb shared that she bonded with co-star John Abraham over their mutual love for motorbikes.

She revealed, “The day I met him, I told him about my love for bikes and how it all began when I watched Dhoom as a child in first grade. I was completely mesmerised and obsessed with bikes throughout my school years. When I visited John sir’s home, he showed me his garage—it was filled with the most stunning bikes! I kept asking if he would let me ride one, but he wouldn’t. I even joked with him on set, saying, ‘If our film does well, please gift me a bike,’ and he generously agreed. Now, I’m really hoping the film is a success and that he remembers our conversation!”

Sadia Khateeb also talked about the invaluable advice John Abraham gave her. She revealed, “More recently, while my brother and I were considering buying a sports bike, I asked John sir for his opinion on two options we were debating. He helped us make the right choice, and now that we’ve finally got it, I can’t wait to take it for a ride—hopefully after the promotions are done!”

The trailer and songs from the drama have already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

Sadia Khateeb and John Abraham-led "The Diplomat" is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

