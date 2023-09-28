Saddam, wanted in Umesh Pal case, arrested from Delhi

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Saddam , brother-in-law of slain MLA Ashraf, has been arrested by UP Special Task Force form Malviya Nagar in Delhi.

Saddam carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

He was accused of arranging meeting between Ashraf, who was lodged in Bareilly jail, and other shooters before the Umesh Pal murder.

A few days ago, Saddam’s photograph in Dubai had gone viral and the STF had been tracking him.

The STF spokesman said that Saddam will be brought to Bareilly for questioning.

Saddam, had been on the run since the Umesh Pal murder in February in Prayagraj.

Ashraf, and his brother Atiq Ahmad, had been shot dead in police custody in Prayagraj in April this year.

