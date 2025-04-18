Sacking of RIMS Director triggers political storm in Jharkhand

Ranchi, April 18 (IANS) The sudden removal of Dr Raj Kumar from the post of Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi has sparked a major political controversy in Jharkhand.

Dr Kumar was relieved of his duties late on Thursday night following an order issued by the state Health Minister and RIMS Governing Council Chairman Dr Irfan Ansari.

The order cited "unsatisfactory performance" and alleged that Dr Raj Kumar had failed to comply with directives issued in public interest by the Council of Ministers, the RIMS Governing Council, and the Health Department.

In a strongly worded reaction, Dr Raj Kumar termed the move “autocratic” and said he was taken by surprise.

"If I am being accused of not working, then no one here is working. I was not given a chance to resign -- I would have happily done so if asked during the recent Governing Council meeting," he said.

The directive also stated that Dr Raj Kumar would be relieved from his post with immediate effect and granted three months’ salary and allowances. The order mentions that the decision has the approval of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Dr Raj Kumar, a neurology professor from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, was appointed as the RIMS Director for a three-year term on January 31, 2024.

The controversy escalated after Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi alleged that Dr Raj Kumar was ousted for refusing to clear payments of several crores of rupees to private diagnostic centres under pressure from the Health Minister and officials.

In a social media post, Marandi wrote: "It is unfortunate that Dr Raj Kumar was removed for standing up against corruption by the Health Minister and departmental officials. He is being punished for resisting pressure to approve improper payments during the recent RIMS Governing Council meeting."

Marandi further alleged that the Health Minister and a senior official had pressured Dr Raj Kumar to make payments to diagnostic centres despite the absence of any contractual agreement.

“Even the dignity of the Governing Council was undermined during the meeting. Dr Raj Kumar had then offered to resign instead of yielding to the pressure,” Marandi said.

JD-U MLA and former Minister Saryu Rai also criticised the move, calling it "unfortunate."

He claimed the government was unhappy with the reforms being carried out by Dr Raj Kumar at RIMS. “He was removed because he refused to approve illegal payments during the governing body meeting and spoke truth to power,” Rai said.

The 59th Governing Council meeting of RIMS, held on April 15, saw heated exchanges between Dr Raj Kumar and Minister Ansari, leading to an impasse on several agenda items.

The incident has triggered a wave of criticism and raised questions over the autonomy and functioning of premier health institutions in Jharkhand.

