Sachin Pilot stays at farmer's house, discusses growers’ concerns in village chaupal

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot continued his tour of the Tonk Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan for the second day on Thursday, visiting several villages including Baroni, Govindpura (Hatouna), Charai (Soran), and Chimanpura (Bamor), where he engaged with the local residents.

Sachin Pilot also inspected the ongoing construction of the Mini Food Park in Sonwa (Tonk).

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sachin Pilot spent the night in Chimanpura village at the residence of farmer Ratan Bairwa.

During his stay, he immersed himself in the rural atmosphere, joining the villagers in the night chaupal, where he listened to their concerns.

Rural women warmly welcomed Sachin Pilot with traditional songs and he was seen wearing rural attire on the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tonk MLA expressed concern over the BJP government's performance, stating that despite being in power for over a year, no significant action had been taken on key issues like employment, inflation, and law and order, something that the BJP had promised to address.

Pilot stated that atrocities on women have increased and youths are apprehensive on promises made on government recruitments, and said that public faith in the BJP has significantly eroded.

In his address, Pilot reflected on the Congress government's legacy at the Centre, which empowered citizens through initiatives like MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education, and Right to Medical Care.

He contrasted this with the BJP’s introduction of the three controversial agriculture laws, which were eventually repealed under pressure from farmers.

Pilot also criticised the BJP government’s focus on divisive issues, such as temple-mosque disputes, to distract the public from pressing concerns like inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, and poor law and order.

He accused the BJP of creating tension within communities to maintain a grip on power, suggesting that where peace prevails, development thrives, while tension hinders progress.

Pilot further criticised the BJP's move to delay local body and Panchayat elections under the pretext of ‘One Nation-One Election,’ arguing that it was an attempt to appoint administrators and centralise power.

He reassured the villagers that the pace of development and construction would continue without interruption in Tonk.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.