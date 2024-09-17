Sachin Pilot pitches for dissolution of RPSC again in wake of paper leak cases

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Reiterating his demand for the dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in the wake of paper leaks being reported in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that it is an excuse that RPSC cannot be dissolved or reconstituted.

"If you have the will to do something, you can do it," he said adding, "RPSC can be dissolved as well as reorganised."

Pilot has been pitching for the dissolution of RPSC soon after paper leak cases have been exposed. However, the BJP minister recently said that RPSC cannot be dissolved for it is a constitutional organisation.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel said that reconstitution of RPSC is not possible as it is a constitutional body and its reorganisation is not possible.

“I ask Sachin Pilot how and under what rules it can be reorganised,” he had questioned.

Pilot was in Alwar on Tuesday to pay tributes to MLA Zuber Khan who passed away recently when he spoke on RPSC.

Earlier, he also addressed a Kisaan Sammelan meeting in Dausa and spoke on his political tussle with former CM Vasundhara Raje.

He said, "When Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister, we protested. I did not let her sleep peacefully even for a day, but never used foul language. She is a senior woman and is older in age. However, we have strongly opposed her administration, government, policies, governance, and corruption and we still oppose it.”

Pilot on this occasion also unveiled the statue of former Sarpanch Mitthuram Saini and addressed a farmers' conference. MP Murari Lal Meena, MLA Kanti Lal Meena, MLA Shri Amin Kaggi, MLA. Anita Jatav, former minister Mamta Bhupesh, former Gajraj Khatana, former MLA Omprakash Hoodla, and former MLA Vedprakash Solanki among other Congress workers were also present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.