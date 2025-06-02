Sachin-Jigar reflect on creating timeless music for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin and Jigar recently opened up about their work on “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” sharing how they aimed to create songs that transcend age and time.

Reflecting on the soundtrack’s wide appeal, the duo said their goal was to craft melodies that connect emotionally with listeners across generations. As the film completes two years since its release on June 2, music composers Sachin-Jigar reflected on the journey of creating its soundtrack, highlighting how the songs continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Talking about the journey, Sachin-Jigar shared, “We honestly can’t believe it’s already been two years. It still feels so fresh — like we were just in the studio, jamming and figuring out the vibe of each track. We had such a great time bringing it to life. From the start, we just wanted to make music that people could vibe with — something fun, real, and relatable for every generation. The love this album has received, and is still receiving, is incredible. It really reminds us why we do what we do. We’re so grateful and just hope these songs keep spreading joy in people’s lives.”

From the soothing strains of ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye,’ which quickly became a modern love anthem, to the romantic charm of ‘Tere Vaaste,’ now a wedding favourite, the film’s soundtrack delivered a song for every mood. ‘Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega’ brought back a dose of nostalgic desi energy, while the emotional depth of ‘Saanjha’ left a lasting impression.

“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” directed by Laxman Utekar, starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a small-town married couple who want to get a house of their own. The romantic comedy was released in theatres on 2 June 2023. The film follows the journey of Kapil and Somya, a middle-class married couple from Indore who dream of owning a home. Their quest leads them to explore the possibilities offered by the Indian government’s Awas Yojna scheme.

The music duo Sachin and Jigar is next working on the soundtrack for the upcoming film “Param Sundari.”

