Sachin-Jigar to make TV debut as mentors on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Excited to identify unique strengths

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The hit music composer duo-- Sachin-Jigar are set to make their TV debut with the new season of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', and said as mentors, they are excited to identify the unique strengths and skill sets of each contestant.

Talking about the same, Sachin-Jigar said: "We’re foraying into new grounds with reality TV and couldn’t have asked for a better show than 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for our debut. Alongside us, there’s a whole new panel of mentors who are going to be seen on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for the first time."

"We hope to mentor talented and budding singers to help them grow further and showcase their abilities. As mentors, we're excited to identify the unique strengths and skill sets of each contestant so that we can help them grow to their fullest potential," they added.

This time, the contestants will be groomed extensively by their mentors, each of whom will be deeply invested in the musical journeys of their protégés, adding value to their learning curve as they jointly vie for the coveted trophy.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is all set to premiere on September 14 on Zee TV.

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya compose for Hindi and Gujarati films, and before working independently as music directors, they served as orchestrators for Pritam.

Apart from assisting Pritam, they also programmed for music directors like-- A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan and Sandesh Shandilya etc, before they stepped in to be independent composers in 2009.

They have composed music for films like--'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves', 'Life Partner', 'Shor in the City', 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya', ' Kya Super Kool Hain Hum', 'OMG: Oh My God!', 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', 'I, Me Aur Main', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Happy Ending', 'Gold', 'Angrezi Medium', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Murder Mubarak', 'Munjya', and most recently 'Stree 2'.

They next have 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' in the kitty.

