‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ star Martin Mull passes away aged 80

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) American star and comedian Martin Mull, who has worked in shows such as 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch', 'Roseanne', and 'Clue', has passed away at the age of 80.

Martin died at his home after reportedly a “valiant fight against a long illness,” his daughter, Maggie Mull, announced on social media.

In a tribute on Instagram, Maggie wrote that her father “was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and for doing Red Roof Inn commercials."

“He would find that joke funny,” she added. “He was never not funny.”

Martin’s first notable role was in 1976, playing Garth Gimble on the soap opera spoof 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman', which led to two additional spin-off roles, including in the series 'Fernwood 2 Night'.

He then landed the role of army officer Colonel Mustard in the black-comedy film 'Clue', inspired by the board game of the same name, reports BBC.com.

He also voiced advertisements that his daughter mentioned in her tribute.

On the small screen, the actor worked on 'Roseanne', where he played the titular character’s boss, Leon Carp, and on 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch', where he played Principal Willard Kraft.

He also appeared on the critically acclaimed satirical sitcom 'Arrested Development', playing hapless private detective Gene Parmesan.

Martin made appearances in numerous television shows, such as 'The Simpsons', 'Family Guy', 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit', 'The Golden Girls', and 'Two and a Half Men'.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Veep' in 2016.

The Chicago-born actor started his career in showbiz as a songwriter and became known as a musical comedian. He opened for Frank Zappa and Bruce Springsteen in the early 1970s.

He is survived by his daughter Maggie, a TV writer, and his actor-composer wife, Wendy Haas.

