Saba Pataudi shares a leaf from the past as she celebrates Shashi Kapoor’s birth anniversary

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Saba Pataudi, the sister of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is celebrating the birth anniversary of the late acting legend Shashi Kapoor.

Saba took to her Instagram, and shared throwback pictures of the late actor with her mother, Sharmila Tagore.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle! My favorite amongst all of Ma's costars. Knew him the most. A gentleman. A star. A kind soul and wonderful human being. I miss your wicked sense of humor, so much like Abba. You both must have surely have connected on that trait. The British twins and yet Indian international origin. A Legend. #happybirthday #shashikapoor #sharmilatagore (sic)”.

Shashi Kapoor was the third and the youngest son of the late Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Kapoor dynasty in Hindi cinema. Shashi Kapoor began his career as a child actor in 1948 with his brother Raj Kapoor's maiden directorial ‘Aag’, and had his first role as an adult in 1961 with Yash Chopra's political drama ‘Dharmputra’.

He established himself in 1965 with two blockbusters, ‘Waqt’ and ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’. This was followed by a period of lukewarm success. He made a notable comeback in 1974, and became the top five to six saleable stars of the time and starred in top–grossing Hindi films since the early-1970s to 1980s, such as ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Chori Mera Kaam’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Fakira’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Kranti’ and ‘Namak Halaal’.

He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of a reckless chieftain in ‘Junoon’, a businessman in ‘Kalyug’, a strict father in ‘Vijeta’ and an upright journalist in ‘New Delhi Times’ for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has been honoured with four National Film Awards, and has also featured in a number of English-language international films.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.