UAE says continued Israeli airstrikes to cause broader instability in Gaza

Abu Dhabi, March 19 (IANS) Continued Israeli airstrikes on civilian and residential areas in Gaza could lead to broader instability in the enclave and pose a risk of escalating violence across the region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry called for preventing the loss of more innocent lives and the worsening of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, stopping the punitive measures affecting civilians, and halting the escalation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It also urged the international community to "push for a renewed ceasefire" and for the restoration of electricity, the reopening of crossings, and the sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza, WAM reported.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting global efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution and ensure the protection of civilians.

The remarks came as Israel launched massive airstrikes across Gaza early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and further shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later in the day that Israel will escalate its renewed assault on the enclave and that "from now on, the negotiations (on Gaza ceasefire) will take place only under fire."

Earlier in the day UN humanitarian chief urged a renewed Gaza ceasefire and called on Israel to lift the blockade of life-saving aid and commercial supplies to the enclave, after the latest deadly Israeli airstrikes.

"Overnight, our worst fears materialised. Airstrikes resumed across the entire Gaza Strip," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, briefing the Security Council in a video call from Brussels.

"New evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, and once again, the people of Gaza living in abject fear," he added.

