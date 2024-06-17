SaaS firm IBS Software appoints Somit Goyal as CEO

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provider IBS Software on Monday announced the appointment of Somit Goyal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Goyal, who earlier worked at Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and AOL, succeeds Anand Krishnan, who served as CEO of IBS Software since 2018.

He recently served as President and COO of Pluralsight, a SaaS company, where he oversaw product, engineering and go-to-market (GTM) functions.

"His impressive experience in operating global SaaS businesses, leading diverse teams, and managing all facets of enterprise software make him exceptionally well-suited to lead IBS Software during this exciting phase of growth," said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software.

During his 11-year-long tenure at Microsoft, Goyal held several leadership roles across strategy, operations, sales and customer success.

“With a broad portfolio of industry leading products, marquee customers and a talented team, with deep domain expertise IBS Software stands at the forefront of travel industry innovation,” said Goyal.

IBS Software helps travel companies accelerate innovation and drive efficiency across a broad set of core business processes.

–IANS

na/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.