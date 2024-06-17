Four die in road accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 17 (IANS) As many as four people died while two others suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

The accident took place near Lachhipur village under Khariar police station.

The deceased have been identified by police as Subham Mohauti, Debendra Singh Lal and Rishi Sahu of Khariar town and Devraj Patel of Goimundi village under Khariar police limits.

The locals claimed that the deceased Rishi and other victims after attending the birthday party of Rishi’s elder brother were going to buy some party items from a nearby shop in Tukula village on Sunday night when their Tata Tiago car rammed into a tractor from behind near Lachhipur village late Sunday night. The crash was so severe that all four in the car died on the spot while two labourers travelling in the tractor suffered serious injuries.

The local police sources asserted that during the initial probe, it came to the fore that the deceased persons were driving the car under the influence of alcohol which may be the reason behind the tragic road accident.

Upon being informed, the Khariar Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies stuck inside the completely damaged car and then sent them to hospital for postmortem. The injured labourers have been undergoing treatment at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital.

